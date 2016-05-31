WASHINGTON May 31 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said on Tuesday that California-based First
Mortgage Corporation and six of its executives agreed to pay
$12.7 million to settle charges of defrauding investors.
According to the SEC, the executives said current,
performing loans were delinquent and pulled them from
residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by the
government corporation Ginnie Mae. First Mortgage then sold the
loans at a profit into newly issued mortgage-backed securities.
That caused Ginnie Mae, which stands for the Government National
Mortgage Association, to publish false and misleading
prospectuses, the SEC said.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)