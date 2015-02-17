By Dan Levine
| OAKLAND, Calif.
OAKLAND, Calif. Feb 17 The former chief
operating officer of a major Chinese-American bank in San
Francisco is set for trial on Tuesday in a rare criminal
prosecution connected to the government's bank bailout program.
Ebrahim Shabudin is charged with securities fraud and other
crimes for allegedly concealing the losses of United Commercial
Bank, which received $298.7 million from the Troubled Asset
Relief Program at the height of the financial crisis in 2008.
UCB, the ninth-largest bank to fail during the crisis,
catered to California's Asian community and expanded rapidly
before regulators closed it. Its operations were eventually
taken over by East West Bancorp Inc.
A fellow UCB executive, former senior vice president Thomas
Yu, pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit false bank
entries. Yu is now cooperating with the government and is
expected to testify against Shabudin at trial, according to
court filings. The trial is scheduled for an Oakland, California
federal court.
Another ex-UCB leader, former chief executive Thomas Wu,
faces civil charges from securities regulators, but he was not
criminally charged. Last month U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White
ruled that Shabudin's attorneys could not raise questions before
the jury about why the former top executive at UCB was not
prosecuted as well.
Shabudin is accused of concealing information which would
have showed the bank's loan collateral and assets had declined
in value, delayed the downgrade of risk ratings on certain
loans, and lied to auditors. He settled claims brought by the
SEC without admitting wrongdoing, and agreed to pay a $175,000
civil penalty in 2013.
The criminal case in U.S. District Court, Northern District
of California is United States of America vs. Ebrahim Shabudin,
11-cr-664.
