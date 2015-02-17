(Rewrites with opening statements from court)
By Dan Levine
OAKLAND, Calif. Feb 17 The former chief
operating officer of a major Chinese-American bank in San
Francisco knowingly "cooked the books" in an effort to conceal
deteriorating loans at the height of the 2008 financial crisis,
a U.S. prosecutor said in court.
Opening statements began on Tuesday in a securities fraud
trial against former United Commercial Bank executive Ebrahim
Shabudin, a rare criminal prosecution connected to the
government's bank bailout program.
UCB received $298.7 million from the Troubled Asset Relief
Program during the financial meltdown. The ninth-largest bank to
fail during the crisis, UCB catered to California's Asian
community and expanded rapidly before regulators closed it in
2009. Its operations were eventually taken over by East West
Bancorp Inc.
In an Oakland, California federal court on Tuesday,
assistant U.S. attorney Adam Reeves said Shabudin "deliberately
chose the wrong road" by hiding from auditors the plummeting
value of the collateral which secured the bank's biggest loans.
However, Shabudin attorney James Lassart argued that the COO
had wide ranging responsibilities at the bank and was "totally
reliant" on other executives to handle the details of loan
accounting. Lassart also suggested that the government's TARP
loans to UCB were driving the decision to pursue a case against
Shabudin.
"I would think that would lead to some embarrassing
feelings," Lassart said.
UCB ex-chief executive Thomas Wu faces a civil lawsuit
brought by securities regulators, but he was not criminally
charged. During the government's opening statement, Reeves said
Shabudin acted to please the "often despotic" Wu and was the one
senior executive who could have stood up to boss.
Reeves did not explain why Wu was not charged. Last month
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White ruled that Shabudin's
attorneys could not raise questions before the jury about why Wu
was not prosecuted as well.
An attorney for Wu could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Two former UCB executives pleaded guilty and will testify in
the hopes of receiving a reduced sentence, Reeves said, and the
government has agreed not to charge two other former bank
officials who are also set to take the stand.
Shabudin settled claims brought by the SEC without admitting
wrongdoing, and agreed to pay a $175,000 civil penalty in 2013.
The criminal case in U.S. District Court, Northern District
of California is United States of America vs. Ebrahim Shabudin,
11-cr-664.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Christian Plumb)