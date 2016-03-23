(Adds Frazier partner comment)

March 23 Private-equity firm Frazier Healthcare Partners said on Wednesday it had raised $525 million to invest in small healthcare companies.

The Seattle-based company, which has more than $2 billion in assets under management, raised the amount through its buyout vehicle, Frazier Healthcare Growth Buyout Fund VIII LP.

"The fund will leverage our broad network and deep knowledge of the space to identify and acquire rapidly growing, profitable healthcare companies," said Nader Naini, managing general partner at Frazier Healthcare Partners.

The company said existing and select new limited partners, which represent some endowments, public and private pension funds and financial institutions, had subscribed to the offering. (bit.ly/1Zu3wjE)