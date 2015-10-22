* Construction of Bollsta drilling rig faces new delay
* Says Hyundai yard demands additional time and $167 mln
payment
* Original schedule was to complete rig by end-Q1 2015
* Bollsta intended to start $1 bln Chevron contract
* Fred. Olsen shares drop 4.2 percent
OSLO, Oct 22 Fred. Olsen Energy faces
new delays to the construction of a drilling rig and a claim
from the Hyundai Heavy Industries yard for
additional payment of $167 million, the Norwegian offshore
services firm said on Thursday.
The South Korean company has now sent the case to
arbitration, Fred. Olsen said, adding it considered the claims
to be "unfounded".
The order for the Bollsta rig was placed in 2012 and
originally scheduled for completion by the end of the first
quarter of 2015, after which it was set to start a five-year
$1.06 billion contract with U.S. oil major Chevron.
Last May, Fred. Olsen said it expected the rig to be
completed in September. It did not provide a new estimate in its
latest statement.
The deal with Chevron, signed during a booming market fueled
by oil prices above $100 per barrel, gave Fred. Olsen a rate of
of $560,000 per day, far above the current market level, where
new rigs are signed up for as little at $300,000 per day.
Analysts have worried that delays to the delivery of the rig
could mean that Fred. Olsen may have to renegotiate the terms of
the Chevron deal.
Neither Fred. Olsen nor Hyundai Heavy Industries were
imediately available for comment.
At 1308 GMT, Fred. Olsen's shares traded 4.2 percent lower
for the day.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by
William Hardy)