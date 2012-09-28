* Violation of Dodd-Frank whistleblower protection alleged
* Ex-portfolio manager had protested trading policy to SEC
* Judge lets whistleblower portion of lawsuit proceed
* Fred Alger, lawyers not immediately available to comment
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 27 Fred Alger Management Inc failed on
Thursday to win dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit by a former
portfolio manager who said she was fired in retaliation for
protesting that the money manager's trading policy benefited
colleagues at her expense.
U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan said that
Rosanne Ott, who ran the New York-based firm's Alger Health
Sciences fund from 2005 until her January 2011 firing, could
pursue her wrongful termination claim. Several other claims were
dismissed.
The lawsuit is one of the earliest brought after the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial reforms banned companies from retaliating
against whistleblowers, including those like Ott who provided
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with information
about alleged violations of securities laws.
Alger was founded in 1964 and had about $16.2 billion of
assets under management as of June 30, according to its website.
Scott Anderson, an Alger spokesman, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment. Todd Norbitz, a lawyer for
Alger and its Chief Executive Daniel Chung, also did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Ott, a former U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter pilot, claimed
that Chung in April 2010 instituted a policy that let some fund
managers place trades for their funds ahead of her, and forcing
her to get permission to make trades.
She said this helped other funds but not hers to perform
better, in what a colleague likened to "sabotage."
Ott said she filed a formal complaint with the SEC on Sept.
7, 2010. She said that soon afterward, she was subjected to
harassment, saw her bonus reduced by 92 percent, and was
replaced as head of Alger's health care group. She sued in June
2011.
Alger contended that the lawsuit should be dismissed, saying
that Ott had "contrived a controversy" regarding the trading
policy, amid increased strains with the firm that had stemmed
from her "deteriorating professional performance."
Preska dismissed nine of Ott's 10 claims, including claims
over bonuses and an alleged failure to pay deferred compensation
that had yet to vest at the time of the firing.
But she said there was enough evidence that Ott reasonably
believed that the trading policy was illegal, and that her
complaints contributed to the loss of her job.
Preska cited a Sept. 2010 conversation from the lawsuit in
which Chung supposedly told a co-worker, referring to Ott: "You
know, Rose is wrong and the board supports me. She is gonna
start feeling the heat."
The judge said: "It is fair to infer from this statement
that Chung was referring to Ott's position on the trading policy
and her reports to the SEC. At the pleading stage, this
allegation is sufficient."
The case is Ott v. Fred Alger Management Inc et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-04418.