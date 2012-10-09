Oct 9 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home
funding company, said it will sell $2 billion bills on Tuesday.
The sale will include $1 billion three-month bills due Jan.
7, 2013, and $1 billion six-month bills due April 8, 2013.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the
price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as
in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45
a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is Oct. 10.