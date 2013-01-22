Jan 22 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding
company, said it will sell $2.5 billion reference bills on Tuesday.
The sale consists of $500 million one-month bills due Feb. 19, 2013, $1
billion of three-month bills due April 22, 2013, and $1 billion of six-month
bills due July 22, 2013.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform
price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid
rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EST (1445 GMT).
Settlement is Jan. 23.