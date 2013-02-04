Feb 4 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $3 billion of reference bills on Monday. The sale will consist of $1 billion of three-month bills due May 6, 2013, $1 billion six-month bills, due Aug. 5, 2013, and $1 billion of 12-month bills, due Feb. 3, 2013. The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction. Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EST (1445 GMT). Settlement is Feb. 5.