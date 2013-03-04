March 4 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, said it will sell $2 billion of reference
bills on Monday.
The company said the sale will include $1 billion of
three-month bills due June 3, 2013, and $1 billion six-month
bills, due Sept. 3, 2013.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the
price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as
in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m.
EST (1445 GMT).
Settlement is March 5.