July 29 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, said it will sell $2.5 billion of
reference bills on Monday.
The company said it plans to sell $1 billion of three-month
bills due Oct. 28, 2013, and $1.5 billion of six-month bills due
Jan. 27, 2014.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the
price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as
in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45
a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is July 30.