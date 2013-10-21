Oct 21 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, said it will sell $3.0 billion of
reference bills on Monday.
Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $1.0 billion of
three-month bills due Jan. 21, 2014, $1.0 billion of six-month
bills due April 21, 2014 and $1.0 billion of 12-month bills due
Oct. 20, 2014.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch
auction.In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay
only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual
price asin a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45
a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is Oct. 21-22.