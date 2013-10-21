Oct 21 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $3.0 billion of reference bills on Monday.

Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Jan. 21, 2014, $1.0 billion of six-month bills due April 21, 2014 and $1.0 billion of 12-month bills due Oct. 20, 2014.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price asin a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is Oct. 21-22.