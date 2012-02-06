Feb 6 Freddie Mac, the No. 2
U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it would sell $2
billion in bills later in the day.
The sale will include $1 billion 3-month bills, due May 7,
2012, and $1 billion 6-month bills, due Aug. 6, 2012.
Settlement is Feb. 7.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the
price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as
in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00 a.m.
(1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT).
