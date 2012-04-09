BRIEF-Shire reports positive results in phase 1b study of skin swelling drug Lanadelumab
* No serious adverse events or discontinuations due to adverse events were observed at all doses studied
April 9 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it will sell $2 billion of bills later on Monday.
The sale will include $1 billion of three-month bills due July 9, 2012 and $1 billion of six-month bills due Oct. 9, 2012, said the company.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is April 10. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* No serious adverse events or discontinuations due to adverse events were observed at all doses studied
BRASILIA, Feb 23 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday its board had approved that a dividend of 4.7 billion reais ($1.53 billion), or 0.91 reais per share, be paid to shareholders.
* Continues to view Russia as a very attractive market and expects to see further growth in coming quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: