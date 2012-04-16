April 16 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2 billion of bills later on Monday.

The sale will sell $1 billion of three-month bills due July 16, 2012 and $1 billion of six-month bills due Oct. 15, 2012, said the company on Monday.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is April 10. (Reporting by Pam Niimi Editing by W Simon)