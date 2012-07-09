July 9 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2.5 billion bills on Monday, July 9.

The sale will include $1 billion three-month bills due Oct. 9, 2012, $1 billion six-month bills due Jan. 10, 2013, and $500 million of 12-month bills due July 8, 2013.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is July 10. (Reporting by Pam Niimi Editing by W Simon)