Aug 6 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home
funding company, said it will sell $2 billion bills on Monday,
Aug. 6.
The sale will include $1 billion of three-month bills due
Nov. 5, 2012, and $1 billion six-month bills due Feb. 4, 2013.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the
price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as
in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45
a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is Aug. 7.
