Aug 13 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, said it will sell $3 billion bills on
Monday, Aug. 13.
The sale will include $1.5 billion of three-month bills due
Nov. 13, 2012, and $1.5 billion six-month bills due Feb. 11,
2013.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the
price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as
in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45
a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is Tuesday, Aug. 14