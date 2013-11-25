UPDATE 1-Peugeot poised to buy GM's Opel, creating European car giant
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
Nov 25 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $3 billion of reference bills on Monday.
Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $1 billion of three-month bills due Feb. 24, 2014, and $2 billion of six-month bills due May 27, 2014.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EST (1445 GMT).
Settlement is Nov. 26.
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
PARIS, March 4 General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.