Dec 2 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home
funding company, said it will sell $2.0 billion of reference
bills on Monday.
Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $1.0 billion of
three-month bills due March 3, 2014, and $1.0 billion of
six-month bills due June 2, 2014.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only
the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual
price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45
a.m. EST (1445 GMT).
Settlement is Dec. 3.