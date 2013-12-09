BRIEF-Preferred Apartment announces acquisition of student housing community in Tempe, Arizona
* Preferred apartment communities, inc. Announces acquisition of student housing community in tempe, arizona
Dec 9 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2.25 billion of reference bills on Monday.
Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $250 million of one-month bills due Jan. 6, 2014, $1 billion of three-month bills due March 10, 2014, and $1 billion of six-month bills due June 9, 2014.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EST (1445 GMT).
Settlement is Dec. 10.
Feb 28Iberiabank Corp said it would buy Sabadell United Bank NA from Spain's Banco de Sabadell SA in a stock-and-cash deal valued at $1.03 billion, to expand in the southern Florida market.
MADRID, Feb 28 Spain's Banco Sabadell said late on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its Florida-based retail banking unit to Iberiabank Corp for $1 billion, leaving it with corporate and private banking operations in Miami.