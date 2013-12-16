Toshiba's Westinghouse brings in bankruptcy lawyers; disclosure deadlines loom
* Japan Trade Minister may discuss Westinghouse with US officials
Dec 16 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $3.0 billion of reference bills on Monday.
Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $1.0 billion of three-month bills March 17, 2014, $1.0 billion of six-month bills due June 16, 2014 and $1.0 billion of 12-month bills due Dec. 15, 2014.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EST (1445 GMT).
Settlement is Dec. 17.
* Japan Trade Minister may discuss Westinghouse with US officials
March 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 21 points at 7,314 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Changes have been made to the directors’ remuneration policy with effect from january 1 2017