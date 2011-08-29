NEW YORK Aug 29 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Monday said it plans to sell $3 billion reference bills on Aug. 29.

The company said it will sell $1.5 billion three-month bills, due Nov. 28, 2011, and $1.5 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 27, 2012.

Settlement is Aug. 30.

The bill auction announcement was postponed from Friday,the usual announcement day, due to expected hurricane conditions.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00 a.m. (1200 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT). ( Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by W Simon )