Oct 21 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Friday said it plans to sell $2.5 billion reference bills on Monday, Oct. 24.

The sale will include $500 million one-month bills maturing Nov. 21, 2011.

The company also plans to sell $1 billion three-month bills, due Jan. 23, 2012, and $1 billion of six-month bills, due April 23, 2012.

Settlement is Oct. 25.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00 a.m. (1200 GMT) until 9:45 a.m.(1345 GMT). (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)