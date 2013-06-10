CSX names Hunter Harrison CEO
March 6 CSX Corp said on Monday it named veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the company's chief executive.
June 10 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $3 billion of reference bills on Monday.
Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Sept. 9, 2013, and $1.5 billion six-month bills, due Dec. 9, 2013.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is June 11.
* FDA grants fast track designation for Mesoblast's cell therapy in children with Acute Graft Versus Host Disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IEA sees OPEC expanding crude production by 1.95 million bpd by 2022