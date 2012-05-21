BRIEF-PJ Metal signs contract worth 26.36 bln won
* Says it signed a 26.36 billion won contract with Posco to provide Al Pellet, Al Mini Pellet
May 21 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $1.0 billion of one-month bills due June 18, 2012, $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Aug. 20, 2012 and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Nov. 19, 2012, later on Monday.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is May 22. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie Editing by W Simon)
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
* First Global Data Ltd says was recently served with an application by fountain asset corp