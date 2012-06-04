June 4 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it plans to sell $2.0 billion of bills later on Monday.

The sale will include $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Sept. 4, 2012, and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Dec. 3, 2012.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT). Settlement is June 5. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)