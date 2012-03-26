March 26 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it plans to sell $1.0 billion of three-month bills due June 25, 2012 and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Sept. 24, 2012.

Settlement is March 27. The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT). (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)