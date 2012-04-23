April 23 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $1.0 billion of one-month bills due May 21, 2012, $1.0 billion of three-month bills due July 23, 2012 and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Oct. 22, 2012 later on Monday.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT). Settlement is April 24. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)