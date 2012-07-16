July 16 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, said it will sell $2.0 billion bills later
on Monday.
The sale consists of $1.0 billion three-month bills due Oct.
15, 2012 and $1.0 billion six-month bills due Jan. 14, 2013.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the
price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as
in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45
a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is July 17.
(Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)