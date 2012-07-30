July 30 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, said it will sell $2.5 billion bills on
Monday.
The sale will include $500 million one-month bills due Aug.
27, 2012, $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Oct. 29, 2012
and $1.0 billion six-month bills due Jan. 28, 2013.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the
price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as
in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m.
EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is July 31.
(Reporting by Caryn Trokie)