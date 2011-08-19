BRIEF-GM Financial Dec-qtr net income rose to $254 mln from $131 mln a yr ago
* Quarterly net income $254 million versus $131 million last year
NEW YORK Aug 19 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB said Friday it plans to sell $3.5 billion of reference bills on Monday.
The scheduled offerings are:
-- $500 million of one-month bills due Sept. 19, 2011 to be sold Monday and settle Tuesday;
-- $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Nov. 21, 2011 to be sold Monday and settle Tuesday; and
-- $1.5 billion of six-month bills due Feb. 21, 2012 to be sold Monday and settle Tuesday.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)
* Q2 revenue $131.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $134.5 million
Feb 7 Mosaic Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it kept a tight leash on costs, and the company slashed its annual dividend as it expected only a "gradual" improvement from a prolonged slump in the fertilizer market.