NEW YORK, Sept 2 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB said
Friday it plans to sell $4.0 billion of reference bills on
Tuesday.
The scheduled offerings are:
-- $2.0 billion of three-month bills due Dec. 15, 2011 to
be sold Tuesday and settle Wednesday; and
-- $2.0 billion of six-month bills due March 5, 2012 to be
sold Tuesday and settle Wednesday.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch
auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay
only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the
actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00
a.m. (1200 GMT) until 9:45 a.m.
The sale has been moved to Tuesday rather than its normal
Monday auction, due to the Labor Day holiday.
(Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)