Nov 4 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB said Friday it
plans to sell $2.0 billion of reference bills on Monday.
The scheduled offerings are:
-- $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Feb. 6, 2012 to be
sold Monday and settle Tuesday; and
-- $1.0 billion of six-month bills due May 5, 2012 to be
sold Monday and settle Tuesday.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch
auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay
only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the
actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00
a.m. until 9:45 a.m.
