BRIEF-Computer Modelling posts Q3 basic EPS of $0.09
* Computer modelling group ltd qtrly earnings per share - basic $0.09
Nov 18 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB said Friday it plans to sell $3.0 billion of reference bills on Monday.
The scheduled offerings are:
-- $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Feb. 21, 2012 to be sold Monday and settle Tuesday; and
-- $1.5 billion of six-month bills due May 21, 2012 to be sold Monday and settle Tuesday.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie)
Feb 10 Futures on Canada's main stock index were higher on Friday on strengthening oil prices and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States.
* Intercept to provide update on phase 3 regenerate trial of obeticholic acid for the treatment of nash patients with liver fibrosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)