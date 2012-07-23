Nigeria sells 400 bln naira bills to mop up money market liquidity
LAGOS, Feb 3 Nigeria's central bank sold about 400 billion naira ($1.27 billion) of Treasury bills on Friday, lifting the interbank lending rate up to 12 percent, traders said.
July 23 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $2 billion bills at lower rates and mixed demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Freddie Mac said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due Oct. 22, 2012 at a 0.124 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.128 percent rate for $1 billion three-month bills sold July 16.
The company sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Jan. 22, 2013 at a 0.155 percent rate, down from a 0.168 percent rate for its sale of $1 billion bills a week ago.
Demand for the three-month bills was higher with the bid-to-cover ratio of 4.35 versus 4.30 for bills sold July 16, while demand for the six-month bills was lower at 4.17 compared with 4.33 for the bills sold a week ago.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
