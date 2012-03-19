March 19 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company said on Monday it sold $3.0 billion of reference bills at higher rates and weaker demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.0 billion of one-month bills due April 16, 2012 at a 0.068 percent stop-out rate, up from a 0.067 percent rate for its $1.0 billion of bills sold on Feb. 27.

The agency also sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due June 18, 2012 at a 0.104 percent stop-out rate, up from a 0.103 rate for its $1.0 billion three-month bills auctioned on March 12.

It also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Sept. 17, 2012 at a 0.162 percent rate, also up from a 0.150 percent rate for its $1.0 billion bills sold last week.

Demand for the one-month bills was lower with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.36 versus 6.15 for its Feb. 27 sale.

Demand for the three-month was lower at 4.21 versus 4.33, while demand for the six-month bills was also lower at 4.03 versus 4.50 for its sale last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)