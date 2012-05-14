May 14 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company said on Monday it sold $2.0 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and stronger demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Aug. 13, 2012 at a 0.115 percent stop-out rate, down from 0.119 percent rate for $1.0 billion three-month bills sold May 7.

The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Nov. 13, 2012 at a 0.158 percent rate, up from a 0.154 percent rate for its $1.0 billion bills sold a week earlier.

Demand for the three-month bills was higher at 5.50 versus 5.17 and demand for the six-month bills was also higher at 4.90 versus 4.62 for its bills auctioned last week.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.

Settlement is May 15. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)