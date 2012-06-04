UPDATE 1-Japan's Kirin exits Brazil beer market with $706 mln sale of unit to Heineken
* Posted operating loss of 284 mln reais for 2016 (Adds Kirin comments, Myanmar, Coca-Cola deals; also changes media slug)
June 4 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Tuesday it sold $2.0 billion of reference bills at lower rates and stronger demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Freddie Mac said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Sept. 4, 2012 at a 0.092 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.104 percent rate for its $1.0 billion three-month bills auctioned on May 29.
The company also sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Dec. 3, 2012 at a 0.142 percent rate, also down from a 0.154 percent rate for its $1.0 billion bills sold a week ago.
Demand for the three-month bills was higher with the bid-to-cover ratio at 4.95 versus 4.67, and demand for the six-month bills was also higher at 4.95 versus 4.53 for its bills auctioned last week.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.
Settlement is June 5. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Posted operating loss of 284 mln reais for 2016 (Adds Kirin comments, Myanmar, Coca-Cola deals; also changes media slug)
NEW DELHI, Feb 13 A strike in the Indian capital by thousands of Uber and Ola drivers demanding better pay has paralysed the ride-hailing services that have grabbed business from traditional taxi and rickshaw operators with their cheaper fares.
HONG KONG, Feb 13 Dalian Wanda Group, owned by China's richest man Wang Jianlin, denied on Monday that it was in touch with Germany's Deutsche Postbank on acquisition plans.