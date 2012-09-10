Sept 10 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, said on Monday it sold $3.0 billion of
reference bills at mixed rates and stronger demand compared with
last week's sale of similar maturities.
Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills
due Dec. 10, 2012 at a 0.134 percent stop-out rate, up from the
0.124 percent rate for its $1.5 billion three-month bills sold
Sept. 4.
The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills due
March 11, 2013 at a 0.155 percent rate, at an unchanged rate
from its sale of $1.5 billion bills a week ago.
Demand for the three-month bills was higher, with the
bid-to-cover ratio at 4.11 versus 4.08 for bills sold Sept. 4,
and demand for the six-month bills was also higher, at 4.08 vs
3.65 for its bills sold a week earlier.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger
demand.
Settlement is Sept 11.