BRIEF-3M Co files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed
* Files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kUGKqY) Further company coverage:
Nov 5 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $3.0 billion of reference bills at lower rates and demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.
Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due Feb. 4, 2013, at 0.129 percent rate, down from the 0.140 percent rate for $1 billion three-month bills sold Oct. 29.
Freddie Mac also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due May 6, 2013, at a 0.165 percent rate, also down from the 0.167 percent rate for $1.0 billion six-month bills sold last week.
Demand for the three-month bills was lower, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.79, versus 5.46 for its sale of three-month bills sold on Oct. 29, and demand for the six-month bills was also lower, at 4.33 compared with 4.95 for six-month bills sold a week ago.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
* On February 21, 2017, entered into a second amendment to credit agreement
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Latin American currencies weakened on Friday, weighed down by falling commodity prices and uncertainty over U.S. economic policy. China-listed iron ore futures dropped more than 2 percent after a rapid rally, hammering assets from exporters of basic metals. Oil prices also fell as U.S. crude inventories rose for a seventh week. Currencies from oil-producers Mexico and Colombia weakened 1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.