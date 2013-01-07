Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
Jan 7 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $3 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and higher demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due April 8, 2013, at a 0.085 percent rate, up from the 0.080 percent rate for its sale of $1 billion three-month bills sold Dec. 31.
The company sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due July 8, 2013, at a 0.130 percent rate, down from a 0.134 percent rate for $1 billion six-month bills sold last week.
Demand for the three-month bills was higher, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.70, up from the 4.30 ratio for the three-month bonds sold Dec. 31, and demand for the six-month bills was also higher, at 5.77 compared with 4.05 for six-month bills sold a week ago.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is Jan. 8.
