BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies acquires Sentinel Fluid Controls
Feb 11 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $3 billion of reference bills at higher rates and weaker demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Freddie Mac sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due May 13, 2013, at a 0.090 percent rate, up from the 0.084 percent rate for its sale of $1 billion three-month bills sold Feb. 4.
The company sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due Aug. 12, 2013, at a 0.125 percent rate, up from a 0.116 percent rate for $1 billion six-month bills sold last week.
Demand for the three-month bills was lower with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.85, down from the 5.34 ratio for the three-month bills sold Jan. 28.
Demand for the six-month bills was also lower at 4.53 compared with 5.27 for six-month bills sold a week ago.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.
Settlement is Feb. 12.
NEW YORK, March 6 Enterprise Products Partners LP's Seaway crude oil pipeline was shut this weekend after a potential leak was found, two trading sources said on Monday.
MANAMA, March 6 Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.