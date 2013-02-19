Tribune Media shares look attractive -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Shares of Tribune Media Co look attractive amid the discount at which the U.S. broadcaster's stock trades relative to its net asset value, according to an article in Barron's.
Feb 19 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Tuesday said it sold $3 billion of reference bills at higher rates and weaker demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Freddie Mac sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due May 20, 2013, at a 0.129 percent rate, up from the 0.090 percent rate for its sale of $1.5 billion three-month bills sold Feb. 11.
The company sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due Aug. 19, 2013, at a 0.145 percent rate, up from a 0.125 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold last week.
Demand for the three-month bills was lower with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.29, versus the 4.85 ratio for the three-month bills sold Feb. 11, and demand for the six-month bills was lower at 4.42 compared with 4.53 for six-month bills sold a week ago.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.
Settlement is Feb. 20.
NEW YORK, March 5 Shares of Tribune Media Co look attractive amid the discount at which the U.S. broadcaster's stock trades relative to its net asset value, according to an article in Barron's.
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's top prosecutor will seek authorization from the Supreme Court as soon as this week to investigate senior ministers in President Michel Temer's Cabinet and senators from his PMDB party for corruption, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.
* Richard L. Wang named chief executive officer of Fosun Kite Biotechnology Co, Ltd, a joint venture to lead development of axicabtagene ciloleucel and other engineered T-cell therapies for treatment of cancers in China