April 2 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding
company, said on Monday it sold $2.5 billion of reference bills at mixed rates
and higher demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.
Freddie Mac said it sold $1 billion of three-month bills due July 2, 2012 at
a 0.088 percent stop-out rate, down from a 0.095 rate for its $1 billion
three-month bills auctioned on March 26.
The agency sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Oct. 1, 2012 at a 0.153
percent rate, down from the 0.158 percent rate for its $1 billion bills sold
last week.
Freddie Mac sold $500 million of 12-month bills due April 1, 2013 at a 0.205
percent stop-out rate, up from the 0.137 rate for $1 billion 12-month bills
auctioned on Jan. 9.
Demand for the three-month bills was higher with the bid-to-cover ratio at
4.85 versus 4.00 for three-month bills sold March 26, and demand for the
six-month bills was also higher at 4.95 versus 3.80 for its sale last week.
Demand for the 12-month bills was higher at 5.40 compared with 5.33 for the
12-month bills sold Jan. 9.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount
offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is April 3.
(Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)