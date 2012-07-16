July 16 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $2.0 billion bills at mixed rates and weaker demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities.

Freddie Mac said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Oct. 15, 2012 at a 0.128 percent stop-out rate, up from a 0.124 percent rate for its $1.0 billion three-month bills sold July 9.

The company sold $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Jan. 14, 2013 at a 0.168 percent rate, down from a 0.175 percent rate for its sale of $1.0 billion bills a week ago.

Demand for the three-month bills was lower with the bid-to-cover ratio of 4.30 versus 4.40 for bills sold July 9, and demand for the six-month bills was also lower at 4.33 compared with 4.35 for the July 9 sale.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Settlement is July 17. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)