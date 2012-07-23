MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
July 23 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2 billion bills on Monday, July 23.
The sale will include $1 billion three-month bills due Oct. 22, 2012 and $1 billion six-month bills due Jan. 22, 2013.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is Tuesday, July 24. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.