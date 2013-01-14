BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Jan 14 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $3.0 billion of reference bills at lower rates and demand compared with last week's sale of similar maturities.
Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills, due April 15, 2013, at a 0.084 percent rate, down from the 0.085 percent rate for its sale of $1.5 billion three-month bills sold Jan. 7.
The company sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due July 15, 2013, at a 0.115 percent rate, also down from a 0.130 percent rate for $1.5 billion six-month bills sold last week.
Demand for the three-month bills was lower, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 4.62, down from the 4.70 ratio for the three-month bonds sold Jan. 7, and demand for the six-month bills was also down, at 5.09 compared with 5.77 for six-month bills sold a week ago.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is Jan. 15.
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.