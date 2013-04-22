UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
April 22 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $3.5 billion of reference bills at lower rates and mixed demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.
Freddie Mac said it sold $1.0 billion of three-month bills, due July 22, 2013, at a 0.060 percent rate, down from the 0.072 percent rate for its sale of $1.0 billion three-month bills on auctioned last week.
The company sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due Oct. 21, 2013, at a 0.100 percent rate, also down from the 0.114 percent rate for its sale of $1.5 billion of six-month bills sold on April 8.
Freddie Mac also sold $1.0 billion of 12-month bills due April 21, 2014 at a 0.134 percent rate, down from the 0.155 percent rate for its $1.0 billion of 12-month bills sold on Feb. 4, 2013.
Demand for the three-month bills was higher, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 6.12, up from the 5.42 ratio for the three-month bills sold April 15. Demand for the six-month bills was lower, at 5.05 compared with 6.13 for the six-month bills sold on April 8.
Demand for the 12-month bills was also lower at 5.38 versus 5.50 for the 12-month bills sold on Feb. 4.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand, while a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is April 23.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.