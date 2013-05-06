BRIEF-Renaissance announces $10 million brokered private placement
May 6 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, on Monday said it sold $3.0 billion of reference bills at mixed rates and stronger demand compared with the most recent sales of similar maturities and comparable amounts.
Freddie Mac said it sold $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Aug. 5, 2013 at a 0.070 percent rate, down from, the 0.078 percent rate for its sale of $1.5 billion of three-month bills on April 8.
The company also sold $1.5 billion of six-month bills, due Nov. 4, 2013, at a 0.100 percent rate, unchanged from its sale of $1.5 billion of six-month bills sold on April 22.
Demand for the three-month bills was higher, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 5.45 up from the 4.67 ratio for the three-month bills sold April 8. Demand for the six-month bills was also higher, at 5.50 compared with 5.05 for the six-month bills sold on April 22.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger demand.
Settlement is May 7.
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of March, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.
* Customers Bancorp executes agreement to sell Bankmobile division to Flagship Community Bank